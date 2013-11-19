Nov 19 The British minister who launched a
review into G4S and Serco's government contracts
scandal said he expects the companies to emerge "renewed and
stronger" from the process.
The political spotlight is firmly on Britain's use of
private outsourcing groups to run public services like prisons
and hospitals after a series of high-profile contract failures.
Both G4S and Serco are being investigated by the UK's
Serious Fraud Office after an audit showed they had charged for
electronically tagging criminals who were either dead, in prison
or had never been tagged in the first place.
In a column in The Independent, Cabinet Office Minister
Francis Maude said, "I want the companies we are reviewing to
emerge renewed and stronger.
"Our reviews into G4S and Serco's contracts are rigorous and
extensive," he added. "But when they report, and we are
satisfied full health has been restored, we will move on
quickly."
G4S and Serco hold some of Britain's largest outsourcing
contracts; they get 10 percent and 25 percent of their revenue,
respectively, from the central government.
For now, neither company is able to win new central
government work until receiving the all clear from a Cabinet
Office inquiry into the biggest contracts with the companies.
Representatives of G4S, Serco, Capita and Atos
will be publicly questioned by a parliamentary select
committee on Wednesday over transparency and lack of competition
among outsourcing firms.