LONDON Nov 20 Bosses of British outsourcers G4S
and Serco, which are under a criminal
investigation after they overcharged the government on an
electronic tagging contract, said on Wednesday they were working
to clean up their businesses.
The political spotlight is on the previously low profile
industry after a series of botched contracts such as staffing
for the London 2012 Olympics, government accusations of company
fraud and concerns over a lack transparency and competition.
Both G4S and Serco, as well as bosses from Capita
and Atos, were speaking at a Public Accounts Committee
hearing, called after a National Audit Office report questioned
whether the rise of a few major contractors was in the public
interest.
"We do an awful lot of things besides the particular issues
that have arisen this year which sadden me, which shock me and
which I'm deeply sorry about, but they happened and I need to
make sure that they don't happen again," Serco Chairman Alastair
Lyons said.
G4S Chief Executive Ashley Almanza, who has shaken-up the
firm's management since taking over in June, told the committee
it was investing in improving controls with the business.
"Historically we have not had all the controls that we've
needed in place, there are too many examples... where we haven't
controlled the situation adequately." he said.
Both Serco and G4S cannot win any new work with government
pending a review of Britain's existing business with the firms.
The Serious Fraud Office is running a criminal investigation
into G4S and Serco's overcharging on a tagging contract.