LONDON Jan 13 Britain's facilities management firms are expecting to increase acquisition activity in 2012 as they aim to bolster offerings to cash-strapped clients in need of savings, a survey has found.

Facilities management firms, which compete for deals from cleaning and maintenance work to large contracts offering everything from security and reception to energy consultancy, include London listed groups like Serco, Capita, Carillion, Babcock and Mitie.

According to a survey of half of the industry's top 50 players by Barclays Corporate, 83 percent of facilities management firms believe mergers and acquisition activity will accelerate in 2012, with half of them suggesting they would be shopping at some point.

Many outsourcing and support services firms are focused on equipping themselves to be able to offer larger packages to clients wanting to avoid multiple contracts and higher costs.

Others have used acquisitions to help offset growth slowed by delays to contracts and increasing margin pressures.

The survey found that 84 percent of firms expected outsourcing deals to increase if economic growth remained stagnant. It also said that 42 percent of firms were likely to increase headcount this year by up to 10 percent, with just 8 percent planning to cut jobs in 2012.

"There remain significant challenges in the business environment as we move into 2012, but FM providers see now as the time to shift the mind-set from cost-cutting to expansion and investment. This bodes well for the sector as a whole and 2012 could in fact prove to be a promising year for the FM sector," Mike Daniels of Barclays Corporate said.