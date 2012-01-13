LONDON Jan 13 Britain's facilities
management firms are expecting to increase acquisition activity
in 2012 as they aim to bolster offerings to cash-strapped
clients in need of savings, a survey has found.
Facilities management firms, which compete for deals from
cleaning and maintenance work to large contracts offering
everything from security and reception to energy consultancy,
include London listed groups like Serco, Capita,
Carillion, Babcock and Mitie.
According to a survey of half of the industry's top 50
players by Barclays Corporate, 83 percent of facilities
management firms believe mergers and acquisition activity will
accelerate in 2012, with half of them suggesting they would be
shopping at some point.
Many outsourcing and support services firms are focused on
equipping themselves to be able to offer larger packages to
clients wanting to avoid multiple contracts and higher costs.
Others have used acquisitions to help offset growth slowed
by delays to contracts and increasing margin pressures.
The survey found that 84 percent of firms expected
outsourcing deals to increase if economic growth remained
stagnant. It also said that 42 percent of firms were likely to
increase headcount this year by up to 10 percent, with just 8
percent planning to cut jobs in 2012.
"There remain significant challenges in the business
environment as we move into 2012, but FM providers see now as
the time to shift the mind-set from cost-cutting to expansion
and investment. This bodes well for the sector as a whole and
2012 could in fact prove to be a promising year for the FM
sector," Mike Daniels of Barclays Corporate said.