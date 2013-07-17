By Christine Murray
LONDON, July 18 Britain said it would accelerate
its reforms of the 93 billion pound ($141.11 billion) public
services outsourcing market to save the taxpayer money as
external reviews into company practises get underway.
Britain said earlier this month it had placed all contracts
held by G4S and Serco, two of its largest suppliers,
under review after an audit found they had charged for tagging
criminals who were either dead, in prison or never tagged in the
first place.
"Our reforms already address the need for the Civil Service
to improve its commercial capability and how it manages
contracts. But we must accelerate the pace of change to make
more savings for the taxpayer, create better quality, more
efficient public services and promote growth," Britain's Cabinet
Office, charged with overseeing government procurement, said.
The comments came after an influential think tank published
a report on Thursday that called for the government to slow down
plans to outsource more public services, an immediate review of
competition in the sector, and for a greater role for
competition authorities in clearing new deals.
Two external reviews are also underway, one probing the
scale of government contracting and its relationship with its
top suppliers, conducted by the National Audit Office, and
another looking into competition for government IT contracts.
The Institute for Government think tank said the government
should mandate competition authorities to look at issues across
all sectors at a regional level, to check whether smaller firms
are able to compete.
The report also recommends that markets involving new
outsourcing deals worth over 100 million pounds a year should
first be assessed by a competition watchdog like the Office of
Fair Trading.
In a statement, the OFT said that it believes difficult and
costly regulatory intervention can be avoided with sufficient
planning and expertise from the start.
Two OFT directors, and one of its non-executive directors,
were on the advisory board overseeing the 126-page report.
Wider scrutiny of the public sector outsourcing market is
forcing ministers to try and spread some business away from the
biggest firms.
Prime Minister David Cameron wants small and medium-sized
companies (SMEs) - those with fewer than 250 employees and a
turnover of less than 50 million euros - handling 25 percent of
all government contracts by 2015.