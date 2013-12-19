LONDON Dec 19 Serco, the outsourcing
firm under a criminal investigation, said on Thursday it will
update the market shortly on the British government review which
will decide if it can sign new contracts.
Britain barred Serco and rival firm G4S from winning
new work in July after the firms charged for putting electronic
tags criminals who were not being monitored, in prison or even
dead.
Serco, which runs services from London's light railway to
maintaining nuclear weapons, has lost almost one third of its
market value since the tagging problems first arose and is still
looking for a new group chief executive.
The firm said that external adviser and other directly
related costs with the Cabinet Office contract review and a
separate report on whether it has shown sufficient corporate
change would now be 17 million pounds ($27.9 million), up from
12 million.
One-off charges and accounting charges within the electronic
tagging contract will now be around 19 million pounds, up from
15 million pounds it previously expected, the firm said.