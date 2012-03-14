LONDON, March 13 Britain would benefit
from more John Lewis-style employee-owned firms, while companies
with share listings should be subject to stricter controls, a
report recommended on Wednesday.
The ownership commission, which was set up by the former
Labour government to look at corporate ownership in the country,
will present its findings to Business Secretary Vince Cable
later today.
The commission, chaired by left-leaning commentator and
former head of the Work Foundation Will Hutton, said Britain
should use tax incentives to build up a German-style
'mittelstand' of middle-sized companies to support the economy.
Britain's economy remains anaemic after limping out of
recession following the banking crisis. A lack of lending by
banks to smaller and medium-sized businesses remains a hot topic
and has been the subject of frequent criticism by Cable.
"The financial crisis and the protracted problems in its
wake has opened up the debate about how well our economy is
owned, run and managed. Good ownership is indissolubly linked to
good capitalism," said Hutton, ahead of the report launch.
Suggested committee proposals to introduce more plurality in
corporate ownership include measures to allow mutually-owned
companies to raise capital and support for employee-owned firms
so they are not taxed "inappropriately".
Employee-owned John Lewis, Britain's biggest
department store group, has been praised by Prime Minister David
Cameron for its business model, which provides for an annual
bonus to be paid to its 81,000 'partner' staff.
The company's chairman Charlie Mayfield was on the
commission, as was Peter Marks, chief executive of Britain's
largest mutual, The Co-Operative Group, and British
Gas owner Centrica's chairman Roger Carr.
'RAISE' FREE FLOAT
The committee also recommended that London listings should
have at least 50 percent of their equity freely traded. The FTSE
raised its minimum float threshold for a listing to 25 percent
in January, as part of a drive to protect minority investors and
ensure more diverse ownership.