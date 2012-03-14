* Britain sets out proposals to crack down on bosses' pay
* Shareholders would receive new powers to block high wages
* UK group publishes report on improving ownership of
companies
LONDON, March 14 Britain would give
investors in UK-listed companies binding annual votes on
executive pay and exit payments under proposed new laws designed
to strengthen the link between wages and performance, the
government said on Wednesday.
Seeking to ease public anger over big rewards for corporate
leaders at a time of squeezed finances for most households,
Business Secretary Vince Cable said he wanted "to prevent
rewards for mediocrity or failure".
British executives' pay shot up by nearly 50 percent last
year, despite sluggish economic growth and only moderate
expansion by leading companies, surveys showed.
In line with other countries, Britain's government has faced
pressure to take action over high pay, particularly in the
banking sector, which has benefited from huge injections of
public money during the financial crisis.
"My objective is to enable shareholders to promote a
stronger, clearer link between pay and performance in order to
prevent rewards for mediocrity or failure," Cable said in a
statement launching a public consultation on the plans.
If the proposals become law, shareholders would get new
powers to take part each year in a binding vote on future
remuneration policy. They would also be able to vote on exit
payments worth more than a year's salary.
The government also wants to raise the level of support
needed to carry votes on future pay policy from the existing
requirement for a simple majority. The threshold has yet to be
set, but could be somewhere between 50 percent and 75 percent,
the government proposal said.
The Institute of Directors, a business lobby group, said it
would oppose raising the level.
"The government should not set arbitrary thresholds for the
vote," said IoD Director General Simon Walker. "When a majority
of shareholders support a policy, it should clearly be
implemented by the board."
The government will canvass opinion on the plans until April
27 and publish final proposals in the summer. It will then seek
to pass new laws later this year.
Earlier, Cable welcomed a report commissioned by the last
Labour government on how to improve the state of corporate
ownership in Britain and said he would give it serious
consideration.
The Ownership Commission, an independent body chaired by the
left-leaning commentator Will Hutton, recommended that companies
seeking a UK listing should be forced under existing rules to
make sure that at least half of their shares are available to be
freely traded.
That would prevent too much power becoming concentrated in
the hands of an individual, the report said.
It also said Britain should use tax incentives to build up a
German-style 'mittelstand' of middle-sized companies to support
the economy.
The report said the PLC (public limited company) model of
ownership encouraged short-termism and left businesses exposed
to hostile takeovers.