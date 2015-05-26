By Farah Nayeri
| OXFORD, England
OXFORD, England May 26 Zaha Hadid, the
Iraqi-born architect, has designed a futuristic addition to the
Oxford University campus: a curvy bridge building for St.
Antony's College's Middle East Centre that was inaugurated on
Tuesday.
The 1,127-square-meter structure, which connects two
existing Victorian premises, will house the centre's archive,
library and 118-seat lecture theatre. The 11 million pound ($17
million) cost has been covered by Investcorp, an investment
company which will give its name to the building and was founded
in 1982 by Iraqi-born financier Nemir Kirdar.
Hadid in 2004 became the first woman to win the Pritzker
Architecture Prize. Eight years later, having completed the
Aquatics Centre for the London 2012 Olympic Games, she was made
a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire.
Oxford University's Middle East Centre was founded in 1957
to enable research on the modern Middle East: the Arab world,
Iran, Israel and Turkey from the 19th century to the present
day.
Explaining her decision to take on the commission, Hadid
recalled that she was born in Iraq, and that it was therefore
"an honour" for her to design the building.
"The Middle East Centre's work encourages discourse and
debate," she said, adding that it also contributes to a "greater
understanding of the region".
The Centre's U.S.-born director Eugene Rogan said that when
an architectural model of the building was first revealed to
alumni, many objected that the design didn't look Middle
Eastern. They were expecting domes and geometric patterns
typical of the region's historic architecture, he said.
The new building "looks like the Middle East of the 21st
century, so why should we be lagging behind the region we
study?" Rogan said.
"We should be as bold -- as a scholarly community -- in what
we commission as is the current trend in the region itself."
Rogan pointed out that Hadid built a great deal in the Gulf
and elsewhere in the modern-day Middle East.
He said he had approached her after previous plans by an
Oxford-based architectural practice were "shot down" for
conservation reasons by the Council: the edifice would have
blocked the green spaces between buildings.
Hadid's design, too, was "divisive," he said. Some
councillors determined to preserve the "Victorian, leafy
character" of the area "thought it was the wrong idea".
They were narrowly out-voted, Rogan said.
($1 = 0.6488 pounds)
