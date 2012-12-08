* Schoolgirl was flown to UK for treatment
* President says she is credit to Pakistan
By Joel Flynn
BIRMINGHAM, England, Dec 8 Pakistan's President
Asif Zardari held a private meeting on Saturday with Malala
Yousufzai, the teenage Pakistani schoolgirl shot by the Taliban
after advocating education for girls, at the British hospital
where she is being treated.
Yousufzai, who was shot in the head at close range by the
Pakistan Taliban in October as she left school in the Swat
valley, was flown for specialist treatment at the hospital which
has treated hundreds of British soldiers wounded in Afghanistan.
World leaders have since pledged to support her campaign and
more than 250,000 people have signed online petitions calling
for her to be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for her
activism.
Yousufzai was a "remarkable girl and a credit to Pakistan",
Zardari said in a brief statement issued by the hospital, after
he and his daughter Asifa Bhutto held a five minute meeting with
the teenager, her father and two brothers.
During his visit to the Queen Elizabeth hospital in
Birmingham in the English midlands, Zardari was briefed on
Yousufzai's condition. He left without speaking to media.
The hospital said on Saturday she was "well". It has
previously said she was recovering after suffering fractures to
her skull and jawbone, but would need reconstructive surgery.