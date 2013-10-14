A football pitch is seen in the grounds of Buckingham Palace, in central London October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON British police have charged a man with trespass and possession of a bladed article after an arrest on Monday at Buckingham Palace, just a month after another security incident at the London residence of Queen Elizabeth.

David Belmar, 44, of London, who was apprehended by one of the palace's gates, will appear before a London court on Tuesday, a police spokesman said.

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace said the queen was not in the building at the time and declined to comment further, saying it was a matter for the police.

The palace, which is open only at limited times to public visitors, was not open to the public on Monday.

A month ago police arrested two men over a break-in at the palace, in one of the most serious security breaches there in around 30 years.

One man was found inside the palace and was arrested for burglary, trespass and criminal damage and a second was arrested outside on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary. Both were bailed and are due back before police this week.

Two days later, Queen Elizabeth's son, Prince Andrew, was confronted by armed police in the gardens of the palace and asked to verify his identity. Police later apologised for failing to recognise the prince.

One of the biggest security breaches at Buckingham Palace happened in 1982 when an intruder, Michael Fagan, climbed a wall and wandered into a room where the queen was in bed.

