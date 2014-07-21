By Michael Holden
LONDON, July 21
LONDON, July 21 Mazher Mahmood, a British
journalist known for his undercover work posing as a "fake
sheikh", was suspended by Rupert Murdoch's Sun newspaper on
Monday after the collapse of a celebrity trial in which he was a
main witness.
His suspension comes just weeks after the editor and senior
journalists from a now-defunct Murdoch tabloid were jailed for
their part in a phone-hacking scandal which led to demands for
action over the "dark arts" of Britain's aggressive tabloid
press.
Mahmood, well-known for revealing wrongdoing amongst
politicians, celebrities and even royalty, had given evidence in
the trial of Tulisa Contostavlos, a former judge on the British
version of the "X Factor" TV talent show.
She had denied being involved in the supply of drugs to
Mahmood while he posed as a film producer, but her trial
collapsed on Monday, with the judge saying he suspected the
reporter had lied to the court.
"The Sun, of course, takes the judge's remarks very
seriously. Mr Mahmood has been suspended pending an immediate
internal investigation," a spokesman for the newspaper said.
Mahmood previously worked for Murdoch's News of the World
tabloid which the media mogul was forced to shut in 2011 when it
was disclosed journalists had hacked voicemails on mobile phones
of thousands of people, including that belonging to a murdered
schoolgirl, to find exclusive stories.
That led to a public inquiry into press ethics and demands
for reform. Earlier this month, the paper's former editor Andy
Coulson and two other senior journalists were jailed for the
hacking scandal following an eight month trial.
Rebekah Brooks, who later ran Murdoch's British newspaper
arm now called News UK, was acquitted of involvement, often
cited Mahmood's work during her defence as examples of good
investigative journalism.
Mahmood carried out the inquiry which led to the 2011
conviction of three Pakistani cricketers for taking bribes to
fix incidents in a match against England.
In his most famous exclusive in 2001, he posed as an Arab
sheikh to dupe Sophie, Countess of Wessex, who is married to
Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward, into making
indiscreet comments about other members of the royal family and
senior politicians.
Contostavlos, who found fame in Britain as a singer with
the hip-hop act N-Dubz, said his "entrapment" tactics should be
outlawed.
"We have now succeeded in exposing the real culprit and most
importantly the real liar," she said outside London's Southwark
Crown Court.
"I urge both police and News UK to investigate Mazher
Mahmood and his team and to put an end to his deceit in pursuit
of sensational stories for commercial gain."
Despite suspending Mahmood, the paper said it stood by the
way in which the story was investigated.
"We are very disappointed with this outcome, but do believe
the original investigation was conducted within the bounds of
the law and the industry's code," its spokesman said.
