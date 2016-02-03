LONDON Feb 3 Britain's accounting watchdog came
under further political pressure on Wednesday to undertake a
full, independently supervised investigation into the auditing
of HBOS's accounts by KPMG before the bank collapsed
in 2008.
The Financial Reporting Council said last month it would
undertake an initial enquiry into how KPMG and its staff audited
HBOS before it went bust at the height of the financial crisis.
That announcement followed calls for a full probe from
Andrew Tyrie, chairman of parliament's Treasury Select
Committee, who on Wednesday intervened again to detail the
conditions he wanted for the FRC enquiry to "command public
confidence".
"This work is long overdue. Furthermore, the process by
which the FRC has reached this decision, as well as the approach
it plans for its preliminary enquiries, both raise a number of
concerns," Tyrie said in a letter to the FRC and released to the
media.
The FRC, which had no immediate comment, looked at aspects
of KPMG's accounts of HBOS during 2013, but found no grounds to
take matters further.
In his letter, Tyrie asked why the FRC was still only
looking at two elements of the HBOS audit rather than
undertaking a broader review.
He said a review of the HBOS collapse by the Bank of England
and the Financial Conduct Authority published last November had
benefited from independent supervision.
"What provision will be made for independent and external
oversight of the FRC's enquiries into the auditing of HBOS ?"
Tyrie asked what deadline the FRC was working to, and
whether the findings will be published in full.
"The Treasury Committee will be keeping a close eye on the
progress of these enquiries and the extent to which they are
able to command public confidence," Tyrie said.
The FRC is also likely to be questioned by the committee, he
added.
KPMG has said that a thorough review of the HBOS audit was
in the interests of the audit profession, shareholders and
society as a whole.
HBOS had to be rescued in a government-engineered takeover
by Lloyds Banking Group, which subsequently needed a 20
billion-pound ($29 billion) taxpayer bailout of its own.
($1 = 0.6913 pounds)
