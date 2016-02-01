LONDON Feb 1 Britain's financial watchdog came
under heavy criticism from lawmakers on Monday over its
treatment of small companies and consumers, but escaped a vote
of no confidence.
In a debate in Britain's parliament on a symbolic motion of
no confidence in the Financial Conduct Authority, lawmakers
lined up to criticise the watchdog over how it supervises banks
paying compensation to businesses for miss-selling interest rate
hedging products.
A "blundering" FCA has been "weak, toothless and anaemic",
lawmakers said.
They also criticised the watchdog for ditching a review of
banking culture and for a delay in publication of a review of
alleged mistreatment of business customers by Royal Bank of
Scotland.
The criticisms come at a difficult time for the FCA, with
some lawmakers worried over its independence from political
pressure after British finance minister George Osborne ousted
its hardline chief executive, Martin Wheatley, last year.
Osborne had called for a "new settlement" with banks, widely
interpreted as a call to draw a line under years of banker
bashing.
Last week he named Andrew Bailey, a Bank of England deputy
governor, as the new CEO.
John Mann, an opposition Labour lawmaker, said the FCA
appears to have been weakened, with consumer champions inside
the watchdog removed in recent months. The watchdog was
"neutered" by the "big brother" of the finance ministry and the
Bank of England, Mann said.
But Harriett Baldwin, a junior finance minister for the
Conservative government, said the FCA has an "excellent" new CEO
though there were clearly still challenges ahead.
"The FCA is, of course, operationally independent of the
government." Baldwin added.
Mark Garnier, a Conservative member, said while the
regulator has not been entirely fair to consumers at times, a
more rounded view was needed to avoid "throwing out the baby
with the bath water".
The watchdog had successes in fining banks for trying to rig
currency markets and the Libor interest rate benchmark.
Approving the motion would hamper Bailey and tell the world that
British financial supervision was not "fit for purpose", Garnier
said.
"It's important that we start him on his career at the FCA
with goodwill rather than a problem to deal with," Garnier said.
Jacob Rees-Mogg, a Conservative, called for the motion to be
withdrawn, saying the FCA was launched only in 2013 with many of
the problems referred to by lawmakers predating this.
In closing the debate, Baldwin urged lawmakers not to
support the motion and a vote was not held.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Dan Grebler)