LONDON Jan 7 Bosses' pay should have to
be approved by votes among shareholders as part of efforts to
restrain rising inequality, Prime Minister David Cameron was
quoted as saying in an interview with the Sunday Telegraph.
High executive pay has become a growing concern for all
Britain's political parties as public anger turns against the
widening gap between rich and poor.
Most Britons' pay packets have seen little increase during
the past few years while leaders of the biggest companies have
continued to receive lavish pay rises, even when the performance
of share prices has been poor.
Britons are also struggling with rising prices, unemployment
and government austerity measures to reduce a record peacetime
budget deficit.
Business Secretary Vince Cable is expected to publish the
results of a consultation on bosses' pay this month, including
shareholders' powers.
Cameron pre-empted that report by outlining his plans for
reforms, including giving shareholders more powers to influence
pay.
"The market for top people isn't working, it needs to be
sorted out," Cameron was quoted as saying on the paper's website
late on Saturday.
"Let's empower the shareholders by having a straight,
shareholder vote on top pay packages." Shareholders would have
to approve salary packages and pay-offs instead of simply having
advisory votes.
He also called for an end to the "merry-go-round" or
so-called crony capitalism where remuneration committee members
sit on each others boards, "patting each other's backs, and
handing out each other's pay rises".
"We need to get to grips with that," he was quoted as
saying.
The paper said the comments come as a new analysis by the
IPPR think tank shows that chief executives in 87 of the FTSE
100 companies took home 5.1 million pounds in basic pay,
bonuses, share incentives and pension contributions in 2010-11.