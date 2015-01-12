* New job vacancies up 13 percent in December on year before
* Demand for compliance staff driving growth in new jobs
LONDON Jan 12 Workers who found new jobs in
London's financial services sector during 2014 secured an
average 18 percent salary rise, reflecting increased demand for
staff, data from recruiter Morgan McKinley showed on Monday.
Pay data is politically and economically sensitive as
Britain heads towards a general election in May and the Bank of
England considers when to start raising interest rates,
unchanged at 0.5 percent since March 2009.
The salary jump in the City far outstrips pay growth for
British workers in general, which has only recently shown signs
of picking up after lagging inflation for most of the period
since the 2008 global financial crisis. Recruitment firm Hays
said last week it expected wage growth of up to 3 percent for
skilled workers this year.
Some 4,620 new jobs were created in London's financial
services industry in December, according to the Morgan McKinley
London Employment Monitor, up 13 percent on the same period the
year before, but down 37 percent on the previous month.
December is traditionally a quiet month for recruitment.
Morgan McKinley's Operations Director Hakan Enver said he
expected demand for new staff to continue to grow in 2015
despite uncertainties about Britain's economic prospects and the
outcome of the general election in May.
Enver highlighted the demand for compliance staff as
businesses respond to more onerous regulations.
"While we continue to also see demand outstripping supply
for skilled IT executives, regulatory demands and enhanced
reporting needs are pushing compliance to the top of hiring
agendas in the City," Enver said.
He expects that trend to continue in 2015.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)