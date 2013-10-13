LONDON Oct 14 Workers who found new jobs in
London's financial services sector in September secured an
average 15 percent salary rise, data from recruiter Morgan
McKinley showed on Monday.
"With existing organisations exerting pressure to keep staff
who have already resigned, this is further driving the average
salary increases, which for the last few months has been
hovering around the 15-20 percent mark," said Hakan Enver,
Operations Director at Morgan McKinley Financial Services.
The number of job vacancies in the UK capital's financial
services industry stood at 7,371 in September, up 8 percent from
6,804 in August, according to the Morgan McKinley London
Employment Monitor.
Enver said the result reflected a renewed energy in the
sector and echoed the findings of a recent Confederation of
British Industry (CBI) and PwC survey, which showed that UK
financial firms are at their most optimistic for almost 17
years.
However, the figure remained far well below the September
2012 level, when vacancies reached 9,072.
The monitor also showed an 86 percent increase in the number
of people actively job seeking, reflecting improving economic
conditions outlined in the British Chambers of Commerce's
Quarterly Economic Survey.
"This increasing appetite for exploring new career
opportunities suggests that confidence levels are continuing to
improve," Enver said.
(To read the CBI/PwC Financial Services survey, please
click: here)
(To read the British Chambers of Commerce's Quarterly
Economic Survey, please click: here)
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; editing by David Evans)