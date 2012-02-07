* Finance minister says will resist anti-business culture
* State-backed bank and rail chiefs have waived bonuses
By Matt Falloon
LONDON, Feb 7 Policymakers should not get
swept up in punishing well-paid company executives, British
finance minister George Osborne will argue on Tuesday, urging
that improvements to pay policies should come without
anti-business rhetoric.
With many workers experiencing effective pay cuts after
inflation, the prospect of another bumper bonus round for
executives at Britain's biggest firms is stoking up widespread
resentment in Britain.
Stephen Hester, the chief executive of majority state-owned
bank RBS, waived almost a million pounds in bonuses in
January after media outrage and political pressure from the
Conservative-Liberal Democrat government and the opposition
Labour Party.
Bosses at state-backed Network Rail also turned down their
annual bonuses this month, though the government is braced for
another surge of public anger over a big bonus pay-out expected
this week for Barclays chief executive Bob Diamond.
However, government ministers are worried that a perception
that Britain is hostile to business could drive away both
investment and top talent from its biggest companies.
Osborne will seek to temper the debate, while pointing out
the action ministers are taking to crack down on any
unacceptable excess at the top of the pay scale, in a speech to
small business leaders on Tuesday.
"Of course, rewards for failure are unacceptable -- and
those who believe in the free market are the first to say so,"
he will say, according to extracts from the speech released by
his office in advance.
"But a strong, free market economy must be built on rewards
for success. There are those who are trying to create an
anti-business culture in Britain -- and we have to stop them."
The government has proposed strengthening the role that
shareholders play in deciding rewards for executives, alongside
other measures such as improving pay transparency, although
Labour argues that will do little to change the status quo.