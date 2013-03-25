LONDON, March 25 Britain's biggest trade unions
plan to use the shares owned by their pension funds to speak out
in corporate governance debates at company meetings, amid public
discontent at bumper payouts to corporate executives.
Union federation the TUC said on Monday it had set up a body
to argue its views at shareholder meetings of UK companies in
which its staff pension fund or the funds of its two largest
members hold shares.
Trade Union Share Owners will work with shareholder advisory
group PIRC to ensure a common voting position on behalf of the
pension funds of the TUC, Britain's biggest union Unite and
UNISON, which represents public sector workers.
The TUC said it was concerned that fund managers for the
pension funds do not reflect the views of scheme members when
they vote on issues such as executive pay, board seats for women
and transparency of recruitment for senior positions.
The three organisations will speak for assets worth more
than 1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion). That is too small to have
much real weight in shareholder votes, although the TUC said it
was hoping more affiliated unions would join the initiative.
A rapid rise in boardroom pay at a time of dwindling real
wages has made remuneration a hot political topic.
Last year, a number of high-profile shareholder votes
against pay forced the departures of some well rewarded chief
executives, including Sly Bailey of British newspaper group
Trinity Mirror and Andrew Moss of British insurer Aviva
.
"This initiative represents a new approach to tackling
corporate irresponsibility for unions. From now on, the TUC,
Unite and UNISON will be voting in line with our values at
company AGMs," TUC General Secretary Frances O'Grady said in a
statement.