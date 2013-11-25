LONDON Nov 25 Britain is to cap the cost of
payday loans, stepping up its controls over the industry only a
month after the regulator said that enforced price controls
would be "a very intrusive proposition".
Short-term lenders such as Wonga, QuickQuid and Lending
Stream have flourished as high street banks have pulled back
from riskier lending. But the industry has become a focal point
in the political debate around how some households are
struggling to cope with rising prices and stagnant wages.
Finance Minister George Osborne said capping charges was
"the next logical step" to take and called some of the fees
charged by lenders "outrageous".
"We're going to have a cap on the total cost of credit -
we're looking at the whole package, not just the interest fee,
but also the arrangement fees as well as the penalty fees,"
Osborne said in a statement.
The finance ministry said the level of the cap will be
decided by the new regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority
(FCA). The new rules will be added to the Banking Reform Bill,
which is already going through parliament.
Britain's financial watchdog was criticised last month for
not imposing a cap on interest rates imposed by payday lenders
as part of proposals to discipline the industry, which provides
short-term loans intended to tide borrowers over until payday.
The FCA at that time said a price cap had been looked at,
but it was a "very intrusive proposition" that could make it
harder for people to borrow and push them into the hands of loan
sharks. The FCA will start regulating the industry in April
2014.
Government ministers had previously been reluctant to commit
to a cap on the cost of credit while the opposition Labour party
has actively campaigned for such a limit.
"The government is today admitting it got it wrong in
opposing these measures," said Labour's business spokeswoman
Stella Creasy.
Wonga, one of the biggest payday lenders in Britain, has
seen profits surge and charges an annual interest rate of 5,853
percent, according to its website.
SURPRISE MOVE
Australia has capped payday loan interest rates and many EU
countries and U.S. states have price controls.
The Consumer Finance Association (CFA), which represents the
major short-term lenders operating in Britain, said it was
surprised at the cap.
"If the objective of the proposed cap is to drive out rogue
lenders, the Australian experience has had some success, however
it has not reduced household debt or the need for credit," said
Russell Hamblin-Boone, Chief Executive of the CFA.
UK regulators are widening their scrutiny across the credit
industry after spending the last few years clearing up
mis-selling by banks and trying to improve their behaviour.
Consumer Group Which? welcomed the latest move, saying high
charges "drag people down in a spiral of debt", and said it
needed to be part of a wider cleanup of the credit market.
Britain's competition authority is also investigating payday
lenders after the consumer watchdog said there were deep-rooted
problems in the way the 2 billion pound ($3.1 billion) a year
industry treats vulnerable customers.
The watchdog said firms were profiting from loans that could
not be paid back on time after finding about half of revenues
came from fees charged for customers extending loans and a fifth
came from loans that were extended four times or more.