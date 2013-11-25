LONDON Nov 25 British finance minister George
Osborne said on Monday it was a "logical step" to cap the levels
of interest that short-term payday loan providers can charge.
"We've taken steps to control things like the roll over of
those loans and I think the next logical step is to cap the
overall cost of credit," he told BBC radio.
"It's working in other countries, it helps hard-working
people, and in fixing the banks we need to make sure we fix all
parts of the banking and financial system and payday lending is
part of it."
Britain's financial watchdog was criticised last month for
not imposing a cap on interest rates imposed by payday lenders -
which can exceed 5,000 percent a year - as part of proposals to
discipline the industry, which provides short-term loans
intended to tide borrowers over until payday.
Osborne said the regulator would decide how a cap would be
set and implemented.
The move comes amid growing criticism of the interest rates
charged by short-term lenders such as Wonga and Provident
Financial.