* OFT refers 2 billion pound industry to competition body
* OFT says firms competing on speed not price
* 50 percent of revenue from charges for extending loans
* Payday loans alternative to short-term overdrafts
* Industry says review should have been deferred
By Matt Scuffham and Clare Hutchison
LONDON, June 27 Britain's consumer watchdog has
asked for a review into payday lenders after finding deep-rooted
problems in the way the 2 billion pound ($3.1 billion) a year
industry treats vulnerable customers.
The lenders, which make loans to be repaid when borrowers
get their wages, have grown rapidly in Britain as banks have cut
back on short-term credit after the 2008 financial crisis. But
they have been attacked by politicians and consumer groups for
charging sky-high interest rates and for shoddy treatment of
borrowers.
"We have seen evidence of financial loss and personal
distress to many people," Clive Maxwell, chief executive of the
Office of Fair Trading (OFT), said on Thursday.
The OFT said firms were profiting from loans that could not
be paid back on time. It found about half of lenders' revenues
come from fees charged for customers extending loans. And 20
percent of revenues came from loans which were extended at least
four times.
The watchdog said it was difficult for customers to identify
and compare the cost of loans from payday lenders and that not
all firms complied with relevant laws. It also found that many
of the borrowers had poor credit histories and limited access to
other forms of credit.
It said lenders were competing primarily on the availability
and speed of loans rather than on the price of paying them back.
Payday lenders typically hand out loans of up to 1,000
pounds. The OFT estimated around 8 million are made each year.
Firms such as Wonga, QuickQuid and Lending Stream have
flourished as the banks have pulled back. Apart from the payday
firms, customers have few alternatives other than to borrow from
friends and family or from pawnbrokers such as H&T Group
and Albemarle & Bond, which have also thrived.
FULL-BLOWN INQUIRY
In March, the OFT gave Britain's biggest 50 payday lenders
12 weeks to change their business practices or risk losing their
licenses after finding evidence of widespread irresponsible
lending.
Britain's Competition Commission will now investigate the
industry, where annual interest rates on some loans top 5,000
percent. Lawmakers have already called for a cap to be set on
the amount of interest charged.
Payday lenders are coming under scrutiny around the world.
The U.S. consumer watchdog said in April that the loans were
trapping borrowers in a cycle of debt and warned new rules could
be on the way for the industry.
The Consumer Finance Association (CFA), which represents the
industry in Britain, said the competition inquiry should have
been deferred to allow improvements that firms have already made
to take effect before they face further judgment.
"No other sector has faced such intense scrutiny in such a
short space of time," it said.
Wonga, one the biggest payday lenders in Britain, more than
trebled its earnings last year. This month it lifted the annual
interest rate on its loans to 5,853 percent.
The inquiry could upset Wonga's plans to launch a stock
market flotation next year which analysts say could value the
business at up to 1.5 billion pounds. Wonga said on Thursday the
commission should review how consumers use and access all forms
of short-term credit including overdrafts and credit cards.
Consumer Group Which? said the industry was rife with poor
practice.
"People under financial pressure being given high-cost loans
in minutes without proper affordability checks is a recipe for
disaster," it said.
The Citizens Advice Bureau, a charity that helps people with
legal and financial issues, said the focus on speed meant payday
loans were being handed out without proper checks.
"The industry is in desperate need of a transformation from
predatory firms to a responsible short-term credit market," said
Citizens Advice Chief Executive Gillian Guy.