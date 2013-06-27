BRIEF-Bank Audi says Samir N. Hanna to succeed Raymond W. Audi as chairman
* Samir N. Hanna to succeed Raymond W. Audi as chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 27 Britain's consumer watchdog has asked for a review into competition among payday lenders, after finding evidence a lack of choice means firms are profiting from loans that can't be paid back on time.
Payday lenders offer short-term loans, which are intended to be paid back when borrowers receive their wages. But critics say they charge excessively high rates of interest and take advantage of the vulnerable in a weak British economy where mainstream banks have cut back on short-term consumer lending.
"We have seen evidence of financial loss and personal distress to man people," said Clive Maxwell, Chief Executive of the Office of Fair Trading.
* Samir N. Hanna to succeed Raymond W. Audi as chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Divested entire stake in Dai Phuoc Lotus project to China Fortune Land Development for net cash proceeds of USD48.8million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: