* OFT says formal investigations opened against some lenders
* Full report on sector to be published next year
LONDON Nov 20 Britain's consumer watchdog has
launched investigations into several payday lenders over
aggressive debt collection and expressed its concern about
general poor practice within the sector.
Payday lenders offer short-term loans, which are intended to
be paid back when borrowers receive their wages. Britons have
increasingly turned to these loans as mainstream banks have
tightened their criteria for granting short-term credit.
"We have uncovered evidence that some payday lenders are
acting in ways that are so serious that we have already opened
formal investigations against them," David Fisher, the Office of
Fair Trading's (OFT) director of consumer credit, said on
Tuesday.
"It is also clear that, across the sector, lenders need to
improve their business practices or risk enforcement action."
The OFT identified issues around debt-collection practices,
the adequacy of affordability checks made by lenders, the number
of loans not repaid on time and the lack of forbearance shown by
some lenders when borrowers get into financial difficulties.
Wonga.com, which offers individuals short-term loans of up
to 1,000 pounds ($1,600), more than trebled its earnings last
year. Like other payday lenders, the company has faced criticism
that its annual percentage rate (APR), listed on Wonga.com as
4,214 percent, takes advantage of the financially vulnerable.
The OFT is reviewing the whole sector and has said that some
firms will face enforcement action if they do not improve their
practices.
Wonga said that it welcomed the OFT's review. "We provide a
valued, transparent service to more than a million customers and
want to see rogue practices rooted out across all financial
services," it said.
The OFT will publish a full report next year and state
whether wider action is needed to tackle problems in the sector.
