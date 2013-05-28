* Charity says seven in 10 under pressure to extend loan

* Lenders harass and attempt to shame borrowers - CAB

* Lenders say working to raise industry standards

By Clare Hutchison

LONDON, May 28 Britain's short-term lenders have become "a law unto themselves", bullying borrowers into extending loans, offering loans to children and drunk people and harassing those heavily in debt, a charity said on Tuesday.

Business has boomed for lenders who offer so-called payday loans, intended to be repaid when borrowers receive wages, as the downturn forced more Britons out of work and the government cut welfare as part of its drive to reduce the budget deficit.

Critics say they charge excessively high rates of interest and take advantage of the vulnerable in a weak economy where mainstream banks have cut back on short-term consumer lending following the financial crisis.

According to customer feedback on 2,000 loans issued by 113 different lenders collected by the Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB), a charity that helps people with legal and financial issues, seven in 10 borrowers using payday loans said they were pressured into extending a loan; while almost 85 percent said lenders broke promises to freeze interest rates or charges.

"The payday loan industry is out of control and is acting as a law unto itself," CAB Chief Executive Gillian Guy said.

About 1.2 million Britons took out payday loans in 2012, borrowing about 2 billion pounds in total.

A deeper analysis of 780 complaints lodged with the CAB also showed loans were given to people with mental health issues, people who were drunk while applying for a loan and under-18s.

There was also evidence that lenders failed to carry out adequate checks on borrowers, took more money than they were owed, drained bank accounts without warning and hounded both borrowers and the people living with them, calling into question the effectiveness of efforts to clean up the sector.

In March, the Office of Fair Trading (OFT) began writing to Britain's biggest 50 payday lenders, giving them 12 weeks to change their practices or risk losing their licences, after it found evidence of irresponsible lending.

The first of those 12-week deadlines expired on Tuesday. The final deadline is on 29 July.

The charity said the OFT should use its powers to immediately ban payday lenders its investigation finds are causing harm to borrowers.

The OFT declined to comment specifically on the CAB research, but a spokesman said two of the 50 lenders it wrote to had surrendered their licences and the rest had promised to comply with its review of the sector.

The government has also been monitoring the industry. It promised tough rules on how short-term lenders advertise their products that could come into force next April. Parliament's Public Accounts Committee will also address the issue in a report on Friday.

The Consumer Finance Association, which represents some short-term lenders such as QuickQuid and Payday Express, said it was working with members to raise standards in the industry.

"We have put in place a tough Code of Practice, which is independently monitored and enforced in order to ensure that our members do not engage in the kind of practices highlighted by the Citizens Advice survey," Chief Executive Russell Hamblin-Boone said.