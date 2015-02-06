BRIEF-Max Ventures and Industries approves investment in unit Max Estates
* Says approved investment of INR 900 million in unit Max Estates
LONDON Feb 6 Spending using contactless payment cards more than trebled to 2.32 billion pounds ($3.6 billion) in Britain during 2014, the UK Cards Association said on Friday.
The trade body said debit and credit cards now accounted for 75.8 percent of retail sales in Britain, compared with 51.6 percent a decade ago.
"Contactless has now firmly stepped into the mainstream," said Richard Koch, head of policy at the UK Cards Association.
"With usage soaring every month last year, we've seen people flocking to contactless payments as they switch away from cash," he added. ($1 = 0.6527 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Simon Jessop)
MUMBAI, May 3 ICICI Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest lender by assets, reported a smaller-than-expected growth in fourth-quarter net profit as bad loans rose.