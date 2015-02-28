NEWCASTLE, Britain Feb 28 More than 2,000
people protested on Saturday in Newcastle, northeast England,
against a march held by the British branch of Germany's
anti-Islam group PEGIDA which drew around 400 people, a Reuters
witness said.
The German organisation 'Patriotic Europeans Against the
Islamisation of the West' (PEGIDA), has for months been warning
that Germany was being overrun by Muslims and held marches
mostly in the city of Dresden.
It has tried to spread to other cities and countries with
limited success. Although in Britain the local branch has had
little exposure in the national media, the Facebook page of
Pegida United Kingdom shows it has had over 17,000 "likes".
The Reuters photographer on the scene said police were in
strong attendance for the protests, which were kept apart and
passed off peacefully.
Fears that anti-Islam sentiment is growing in Britain have
intensified as violence by Islamist militants in the Middle East
dominate the headlines and after actual and threatened attacks
in Europe.
Some Islamic groups have criticised the British authorities'
response to the threat from militants, saying it has demonised
Britain's 2.7 million Muslims.
(Reporting by Peter Nicholls; Writing by Neil Maidment; Editing
by Raissa Kasolowsky)