LONDON Jan 11 Private pension companies will be
forced to reveal fees and charges taken from employees'
retirement savings under an agreement drawn up by the
Association of British Insurers (ABI), it said on Friday.
ABI members include pension and insurance organisations
running some of the UK's biggest pension schemes. The new
agreement is supported by the likes of Aviva, Axa
and Prudential.
Private pension firms have been accused of failing to
disclose some of the costs they levy on customers' investment
funds, leaving people unaware that their pension savings were
being eroded by the fees. The average annual management charge
on a workplace pension scheme is 0.77 percent, according to the
ABI.
As a result, the government and industry watchdogs have been
pressing for greater transparency. ABI developed the agreement
in conjunction with the Financial Services Authority (FSA) and
the Pensions Regulator, as well as the Department for Work and
Pensions and the National Association of Pension Funds.
The scheme will be implemented in 2014 for auto-enrolment
pension schemes, and in 2015 for all other workplace pension
schemes.
Pension schemes will have to disclose any entry or exit
charges, and the total costs and charges made for managing a
retirement plan and its investments, the ABI said.
"The industry must be ambitious in its timescales for
achieving greater transparency," UK pensions minister Steve Webb
said in a statement, adding he hoped to see more providers
across the industry sign up to this agreement.
The government-backed auto-enrolment scheme, whereby people
are required to opt out rather than opt into retirement saving,
could lead to up to 6-10 million additional workers being signed
up for pensions.
The National Association of Pension Funds, the Investment
Management Association and the Society of Pension Consultants
also want their members and participants in the pensions market
to follow the practices set out by the agreement.