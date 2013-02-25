LONDON Feb 25 Britons with private pensions
that are part of an industry benchmark could see their final
savings boosted by up to 8 percent after the amount of fees and
charges levied on their pension pots was capped at 0.75 percent
a year.
The Pension Quality Mark (PQM), which has over 170 pension
schemes covering more than 300,000 members, has lowered its cap
on annual charges and fees from 1 percent of the total value of
an individuals' pension pot, the National Association of Pension
Funds (NAPF) said on Monday.
Private pension firms have been accused of failing to
disclose some of the costs they levy on customers' investment
funds, leaving people unaware that their pension savings were
being eroded by the fees.
The average annual management charge on a workplace pension
scheme is 0.77 percent, according to the Association of British
Insurers (ABI).
So-called defined contribution pension schemes, which offer
less certainty for employees than schemes linked to their
salaries, have become the norm for many workers as UK employers
seek to reduce their exposure to costly salary-related schemes.
The government-backed "auto-enrolment" initiative is also
expected to add up to 11 million extra people into workplace
pension schemes - the vast majority being defined contribution
plans.
Government and industry watchdogs have been pressing for
greater transparency of pension charges after the auto-enrolment
scheme started in October 2012.
In January, the ABI said it would force its pension and
insurance company members that run some of the UK's biggest
pension schemes to reveal fees and charges taken from employees'
retirement pots.
The size of an employee's pension under a defined
contribution scheme is determined by the size of contributions
made into the pension, the performance of the investments in the
scheme and the cost of an annuity at retirement.
The PQM was launched by the NAPF in September 2009, with
pension schemes such as the BBC, L'Oreal and PepsiCo all signed
up to the benchmark.
Pension contributions under PQM must equal at least 10
percent of an employee's salary, with a minimum employer
contribution of 6 percent of salary.
The NAPF said the change would come into force in April
2013.