LONDON Dec 17 British companies may have to
stop offering final-salary linked pensions because of the cost
of applying proposed European rules, an industry lobby group
said.
The proposed regime would force firms to find an extra 300
billion pounds ($484 billion) to strengthen their pension pots,
the National Association of Pension Funds (NAPF) said in a
report on Monday, arguing this expense would threaten jobs and
investment as employers look for alternative ways to fund their
capital requirements.
The European Union's proposed changes would require pension
funds to make sure they have enough cash to cover the retirement
incomes of its employees if a company went bust.
The plans from the EU are similar to a supervisory regime
for the insurance and reinsurance industry across Europe, which
require companies to hold enough funds to pay out for a
once-in-200-years catastrophe.
Final-salary linked pension schemes, which promise staff a
pension based on their salaries, are already struggling to
generate adequate returns due to weak stock markets and low
interest rates.
Last week, business lobby group the Confederation of British
Industry said the EU rules would drive some companies into
bankruptcy, cut the value of pensions and lead to 180,000 UK
jobs being lost over 10 years. [ID: nL5E8NBBG5]
Pension funds are field-testing the new rules in a
quantitative impact study - known as QIS - to see how they will
affect capital and risk management systems.
The NAPF, which speaks for 1,300 pension schemes with some
16 million members and whose members include BT Group Plc
, British Airways, Lloyds Banking Group Plc
and Barclays Plc, criticized the test for
being too expensive - citing a bill for 15,000 pounds for one of
its members to run the calculations from the EU.