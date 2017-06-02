LONDON, June 2 The Pensions Regulator, which regulates Britain's workplace pension schemes, said on Friday it had reached a deal with Hoover Ltd that is expected to see its pension scheme enter the Pension Protection Fund.

Under the deal, Hoover will pay 60 million pounds ($77.14 million) into the scheme, which has 7,500 members. The scheme will also receive ordinary shares representing a 33 percent stake in Hoover, TPR said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7778 pounds)