A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.
LONDON, June 2 The Pensions Regulator, which regulates Britain's workplace pension schemes, said on Friday it had reached a deal with Hoover Ltd that is expected to see its pension scheme enter the Pension Protection Fund.
Under the deal, Hoover will pay 60 million pounds ($77.14 million) into the scheme, which has 7,500 members. The scheme will also receive ordinary shares representing a 33 percent stake in Hoover, TPR said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7778 pounds)
June 23 Australian shares ended higher on Friday, supported by the materials and healthcare sector even as the market continued to be dogged by concerns over a new bank tax that dragged down financials.