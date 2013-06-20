By Sarah Mortimer
| LONDON, June 20
LONDON, June 20 A British government plan to
consolidate large company pension schemes to give staff a better
deal in retirement should focus on smaller corporate schemes
instead, industry experts say.
British pension minister Steve Webb wants to bring together
pension funds run by the UK's biggest blue chip companies to
help to make them cheaper to run and to improve returns. It will
launch a consultation this summer for so-called 'collective
defined contribution' pension schemes.
But pension experts believe smaller sized pension schemes
would benefit most from consolidation rather than the 1 billion
pound plus retirement plans.
"It's a good idea but Steve Webb is talking to the wrong
people," said Richard Parkin, head of proposition for DC and
workplace savings at Fidelity Worldwide Investment.
Industry consultants said the priority was to help company
pensions schemes ranging in size from 100 million pounds ($156.6
million) to 1 billion pounds. These schemes are broadly
under-capitalised and cannot afford to invest in higher-yielding
asset classes because of the increased risks involved.
"The largest schemes already chase yield by accepting risk
on a portion of their monies. Lower down the scale there is
neither the access to expertise nor the ability to withstand
loss," Mark Wood, CEO at JLT Employee Benefits, said.
Pooled pension funds which bring schemes sponsored by
several companies under a single management structure are common
in Denmark and the Netherlands, but have mixed track records.
Some employers in these countries will be forced to cut
retirement income offered to members by up to 2 percent next
year in order to offset a run of low returns on investments and
because members were living longer than expected.
In Britain, pooled pensions are just one of several new
savings plans proposed to address the rapid disappearance of
final salary pension schemes and encourage more people to save
for their retirement.
The government hopes they will help managers and members by
sharing investment risk across a larger number of people, and
more equally between employers and employees but there are still
no guarantees that all members will eventually do better.
Participation in a state pension scheme known as The
National Employment Savings Trust (NEST) has also got off to a
slow start.
The scheme was designed to offer workers at small to
medium-sized businesses better access to corporate pension
schemes but take up has been lower than expected.