LONDON Oct 30 Britain's government said on
Wednesday it was considering imposing a 0.75 percent cap on
management fees charged by the private pension funds into which
millions of workers are being automatically enrolled.
Over the next five years, all workers aged between 22 and
state retirement age who earn at least 9,440 pounds ($15,200) a
year will be enrolled into a private pension scheme selected by
their employer, unless they are already in a scheme or opt out.
The change will affect up to 9 million Britons - almost a
third of the workforce - and increase the annual amount being
saved into workplace pensions by around 11 billion pounds.
The average annual fee for these schemes is 0.51 percent of
assets under management, but more than 150,000 people are in
schemes where the fees exceed 1 percent, the government said.
"Enough is enough on charges. People need to know they are
getting value for money when they save into a pension and not
being ripped off," pensions minister Steve Webb said in a
statement announcing the start of a consultation into changes.
Among the options under consideration are blanket fee caps
of 0.75 percent or 1 percent, and allowing fees above 0.75
percent only when an employer seeks a special exemption.
Reducing an annual fee from 1.5 percent to 0.75 percent
would give someone who saved 100 pounds a month for 46 years an
extra 100,000 pounds at retirement, the government said.
The Association of British Insurers reacted cautiously to
the proposals, saying it was worried that a formal cap might
encourage some pension funds to raise charges up to that level.
"It is important that any cap doesn't have the effect of
levelling charges up," said ABI director general Otto Thoresen,
adding that Britain's Office of Fair Trading had concerns about
this in a previous study which argued against a cap.