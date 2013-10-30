LONDON Oct 30 Britain may cap management fees
charged by the private pension funds into which millions of
workers are being automatically enrolled, the government said on
Wednesday.
Over the next five years, all workers aged between 22 and
state retirement age who earn at least 9,440 pounds ($15,200) a
year will be enrolled into a private pension scheme selected by
their employer, unless they are already in a scheme or opt out.
Up to 9 million Britons - almost a third of the workforce -
will be affected and about 11 billion pounds extra a year will
be saved into workplace pensions.
The average annual fee for these schemes is 0.51 percent of
assets under management, but more than 150,000 people are in
schemes where the fees exceed 1 percent, the government said.
"Enough is enough on charges. People need to know they are
getting value for money when they save into a pension and not
being ripped off," pensions minister Steve Webb said in a
statement announcing a consultation into the possible fee cap.
Among the options are blanket fee caps of 0.75 percent or 1
percent, and allowing fees above 0.75 percent only when an
employer seeks a special exemption, he said.
Reducing an annual fee from 1.5 percent to 0.75 percent
would give someone who saved 100 pounds a month for 46 years an
extra 100,000 pounds at retirement, the government said.
The Association of British Insurers reacted cautiously to
the proposals, saying it was worried that a formal cap might
encourage some pension funds to raise charges up to that level.
"It is important that any cap doesn't have the effect of
levelling charges up," said ABI director general Otto Thoresen,
noting that Britain's Office of Fair Trading had already
expressed concerns about this in a study arguing against a cap.
Other experts expressed concern that the campaign for lower
charges deflected attention from a push to improve the overall
quality of pension provisions and may lead to a proliferation of
"basic" products which failed to meet the needs of savers.
"A charge cap only looks at what people are paying and not
at what they are getting for their money ... the lower the
charge cap is set, the more the government risks ensuring that
only basic products could fit underneath it," Will Aitken,
senior consultant at Towers Watson, said.
"If investing in a broader range of asset classes is
expected to improve outcomes at retirement, regulations should
not prevent trustees from designing default funds that do this,"
he said.