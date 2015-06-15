LONDON, June 15 British private sector defined
benefit, or final salary, pension scheme liabilities of 2
trillion pounds ($3.11 trillion) have outstripped Britain's GDP
for the first time due to ultra-low interest rates, pensions
consultants Hymans Robertson said.
Low interest rates have meant the pension funds are
struggling to make the investment returns needed to pay their
pensioners.
The 2-trillion pound pension hole exceeds Britain's gross
domestic product of 1.8 trillion pounds, Hymans Robertson said
in a statement.
"There's a pressing need for DB (defined benefit) schemes to
focus on income-generating assets rather than simply chasing
capital growth," the consultants said.
"This will help raise schemes' resilience to poor capital
returns -- avoiding any fire sale of assets at depressed prices
to pay pensions."
British pension funds have increasingly been investing in
higher-yielding, riskier assets such as infrastructure or
corporate debt.
Hymans Robertson said recent British pension reforms would
also likely lead to 10 billion pounds in annual transfers from
defined benefit schemes to defined contribution schemes, which
enable retirees to spend their pension pots as they wish.
This would increase the gap between the contributions which
the defined benefit pension funds receive and the benefits which
they need to pay out, the firm added.
($1 = 0.6437 pounds)
