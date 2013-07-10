(Changes industry body to UK pension consultant in paragraph 6)
LONDON, July 9 Britain will remove contribution
limits and other restrictions on the pension scheme it set up
when it made company pensions mandatory by 2017, giving
employers a cheaper way to provide the benefit for more workers.
The National Employment Savings Trust (NEST) has been
criticised for capping the amount workers can save, forcing
larger firms to offer their own company pension plans in order
to provide schemes for high and low earners alike.
Britain's Work and Pensions Committee said in February that
lifting NEST limits should not be delayed until April 2017, when
all employees must be automatically enrolled in pension schemes.
The parliamentary committee said workers earning more than
60,000 pounds ($90,000) a year would be excluded from the
scheme..
The 4,400 pounds a year savings cap will be lifted and
employees will also be able to consolidate separate pension pots
into one when they move jobs, pensions minister Steve Webb said
in a statement.
A poll of large employers by UK pension consultant JLT
Employee Benefits found that 75 percent wanted the restrictions
removed.
"This is good for consumers and supports the success of
auto-enrolment," JLT Employee Benefits director Hugh Nolan said.
NEST had 200,000 members by the end of May 2013, up from
100,000 the previous month, according to government figures.
(Reporting by Sarah Mortimer; editing by Louise Ireland and Tom
Pfeiffer)