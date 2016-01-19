(Adds insurance consultant quote, background)
LONDON Jan 19 Britain's finance ministry said
on Tuesday it would introduce legislation to cap "excessive"
exit fees charged to pension-holders who choose to withdraw
their cash early, following pensions reform designed to allow
easier access to the cash.
The reforms introduced last year have allowed over-55s more
freedom over what to do with their pension pots, removing an
obligation to buy an annuity, which provides a fixed income for
life.
But some policyholders have faced hefty fees for accessing
their cash, depending on the structure of the pension products.
"The independent FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) will be
responsible for setting the level of the cap and will consult
fully in due course," the Treasury said in a statement.
The Treasury's decision follows a consultation last year.
Industry specialists said exit charges could sometimes be
high, at 5 percent or more of the value of a policy, compared
with a more typical 1 to 2 percent.
But they said this generally applied to older-style
pensions, which charged high exit fees to make up for low
upfront charges.
"There used to be back-end charging on pensions to get
people to buy them," said Noleen John, insurance consultant at
law firm Norton Rose Fulbright.
"A lot of the exit charges were to pay what insurers paid at
the outset."
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop and Susan
Thomas)