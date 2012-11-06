LONDON Nov 6 The UK government is considering
giving local authority pension schemes greater freedom to invest
in infrastructure, paving the way for a possible 22 billion
pound cash injection into roads and rail.
Under new proposals which are part of wider consultation
launched on Tuesday, local government pension funds could double
the amount they can legally invest into key infrastructure
projects.
Britain's local government pension schemes had been lobbying
the government for more leeway to invest in infrastructure,
arguing that current rules were hampering their investment in
the sector.
Local government pension funds are allowed to invest only up
to 15 percent of their assets in partnership structures, such as
limited partnerships, which are common among real estate,
private equity and infrastructure funds.
The new proposals increase the current limit to 30 percent.
"By lifting the restrictions controlling local pension
investments, councils could pump a further 22 billion pounds
directly into job creating infrastructure projects that will
boost our economy," Local Government Minister Eric Pickles said.
Rock bottom interest rates and volatile equity markets have
seen a surge of new pension fund money into transport and other
major facility projects.
Finance minister George Osborne last November also announced
plans to raise 20 billion pounds from pension funds to help pay
for projects ranging from the construction of high-speed rail
lines to power stations.
Six large pension schemes have signed up to the new Pensions
Infrastructure Platform (PIP), a vehicle by which funds can back
projects.
But so far the funds' investments in infrastructure have
tended to be in so-called "brownfield" projects or existing
infrastructure assets, reflecting concerns over taking on risk
from the construction phase of projects.
Public private partnerships have a checkered history in the
UK and pension funds also have to be particularly wary of their
approach to investing in new areas after some funds were burned
badly in the 2008 financial crisis.
Graham Robinson, infrastructure specialist at law firm,
Pinsent Masons, said that raising the threshold from 15 percent
to 30 percent in itself did little to address funds concerns
over the risky nature of many projects.
He added: "Despite the fact that pension funds are
desperately searching for better returns from alternative
assets, the government's case for infrastructure investment is
still not compelling enough."
However the launch of the consultation was welcomed in other
quarters.
Joanne Segars chief executive of umbrella body NAPF said the
proposals had the potential to remove a "key barrier" currently
preventing some local authority pension funds from investing in
infrastructure.
Rhian Kelly, Director for Business Environment at the
Confederation of British Industry (CBI), said: "Unlocking
pension fund investment is critical to improving the UK's
infrastructure, so businesses will be heartened that Government
is listening to the recommendations of the CBI and others, and
taking action to lift barriers and attract new sources of
funding."
The Local Government Pension Scheme England and Wales is
administered by 89 separate local funds that hold combined
investment assets worth 150 billion pounds.