LONDON Nov 6 The UK government is considering giving local authority pension schemes greater freedom to invest in infrastructure, paving the way for a possible 22 billion pound cash injection into roads and rail.

Under new proposals which are part of wider consultation launched on Tuesday, local government pension funds could double the amount they can legally invest into key infrastructure projects.

Britain's local government pension schemes had been lobbying the government for more leeway to invest in infrastructure, arguing that current rules were hampering their investment in the sector.

Local government pension funds are allowed to invest only up to 15 percent of their assets in partnership structures, such as limited partnerships, which are common among real estate, private equity and infrastructure funds.

The new proposals increase the current limit to 30 percent.

"By lifting the restrictions controlling local pension investments, councils could pump a further 22 billion pounds directly into job creating infrastructure projects that will boost our economy," Local Government Minister Eric Pickles said.

Rock bottom interest rates and volatile equity markets have seen a surge of new pension fund money into transport and other major facility projects.

Finance minister George Osborne last November also announced plans to raise 20 billion pounds from pension funds to help pay for projects ranging from the construction of high-speed rail lines to power stations.

Six large pension schemes have signed up to the new Pensions Infrastructure Platform (PIP), a vehicle by which funds can back projects.

But so far the funds' investments in infrastructure have tended to be in so-called "brownfield" projects or existing infrastructure assets, reflecting concerns over taking on risk from the construction phase of projects.

Public private partnerships have a checkered history in the UK and pension funds also have to be particularly wary of their approach to investing in new areas after some funds were burned badly in the 2008 financial crisis.

Graham Robinson, infrastructure specialist at law firm, Pinsent Masons, said that raising the threshold from 15 percent to 30 percent in itself did little to address funds concerns over the risky nature of many projects.

He added: "Despite the fact that pension funds are desperately searching for better returns from alternative assets, the government's case for infrastructure investment is still not compelling enough."

However the launch of the consultation was welcomed in other quarters.

Joanne Segars chief executive of umbrella body NAPF said the proposals had the potential to remove a "key barrier" currently preventing some local authority pension funds from investing in infrastructure.

Rhian Kelly, Director for Business Environment at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), said: "Unlocking pension fund investment is critical to improving the UK's infrastructure, so businesses will be heartened that Government is listening to the recommendations of the CBI and others, and taking action to lift barriers and attract new sources of funding."

The Local Government Pension Scheme England and Wales is administered by 89 separate local funds that hold combined investment assets worth 150 billion pounds.