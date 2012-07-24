* Call to raise 15 pct limit on pension partnership
investments
* Pension funds plan concerted action
* NAPF lobbies government to raise the cap
By Raji Menon
LONDON, July 24 Britain's local government
pension schemes want more freedom to mobilise their billions of
pounds of assets to spend on roads, power stations and other
infrastructure, arguing such a move would chime with central
government efforts to boost investment.
The UK has been pushing private sector pension funds to
invest more in infrastructure as part of efforts to boost
growth, but regulations limit what the 99 local government
pension funds - with total assets of 143 billion pounds - can do
with their money.
"On the one hand, the government is trying to encourage
investments in infrastructure from pension funds, while on the
other hand, the rules that another government department have
(for such an investment) are counterproductive," said Mike
Taylor, chief executive of the London Pension Fund Authority
(LPFA).
The LPFA is one of the UK's largest local government schemes
with assets of over 4.2 billion pounds ($6.5 billion).
"We are going to launch a concerted action over the next few
weeks urging government ministers to change this limit or give
us some more leeway," Taylor told Reuters.
The National Association of Pension Funds (NAPF) - the
umbrella body whose members have assets of over 800 billion
pounds - is also throwing its weight behind the campaign.
"We have recently written to the government asking them to
lift these rules," said Joanne Segars, chief executive of the
NAPF. "With the focus on infrastructure, now would be the
pertinent time for the government to act."
Local government pension funds are allowed to invest only up
to 15 percent of their assets in partnership structures, such as
limited partnerships, which are common among real estate,
private equity and infrastructure funds.
With most funds already allocating to private equity and
real estate, many are finding that any new allocation to areas
such as infrastructure are pushing up against the cap.
Segars said that as private sector pensions funds are not
subject to any kind of investment restrictions, it was unfair
for local government schemes to be limited in their investments.
"We think the rationale behind the rules are out of date and
out of place. Local authority pension funds should have the same
sort of 'prudent person' principle that private sector pension
schemes have," she added.
Last November, Chancellor (finance minister) George Osborne
announced plans to raise 20 billion pounds from pension funds to
help fund government projects from high-speed rail lines to
power stations.