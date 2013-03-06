By Sarah Mortimer
LONDON, March 6 The British government has made
it easier for local authority pension schemes to invest in
infrastructure by doubling the amount they can invest to up to
30 percent of their assets, paving the way potentially for
billions of pounds of investment to be made in projects such as
new roads and railways.
The National Association of Pension Funds (NAPF) said on
Wednesday that from April local government pension funds will be
able to raise the amount they can invest in key infrastructure
projects from 15 percent to 30 percent of their assets under new
rules set by the government's Department for Communities and
Local Government.
Britain's local authority pension schemes had been lobbying
the government for more leeway to invest in infrastructure,
arguing that current rules were hampering their investment in
the sector.
"Many local authority pension funds have told us that they
are prevented from making the best decision on investments
because of outdated rules which place limits on the amount that
can be invested in infrastructure," Darren Philp, policy
director at the NAPF, said in a statement.
A new Pensions Infrastructure Platform (PIP) has been
launched as a way for pension funds to invest in capital
projects with the backing of six large pension schemes,
including the London Pension Fund Authority (LPFA), West
Midlands Pension Fund and Strathclyde Pension Fund.
Volatile equity markets and rock-bottom interest rates have
already caused a surge in new pension fund money going into
transport and other major facility projects.