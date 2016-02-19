LONDON Feb 19 The high court in London ruled on
Friday that life insurer Royal London on Friday should have
allowed a policyholder to transfer her pension pot to a
different pension scheme, in a case which lawyers said could
have repercussions across the sector.
Royal London told Donna-Marie Hughes in 2014 she could not
switch her pension to a self-administered scheme, in part
because of concerns about "pensions liberation" scams where
investors have been encouraged to take out their cash to put
into riskier investments with high administration charges.
The high court said in a judgment on Friday it overturned a
decision by the Pensions Ombudsman, which had last year backed
Royal London's decision.
Royal London said in a statement it would comply with
Friday's judgment.
"The consequences of this ruling are far-reaching and could
leave pension scheme members more exposed to the risk of scams,"
Royal London's lawyers Pinsent Mason said in a statement.
"It will now be far easier for individuals to move their
money from legitimate schemes, ultimately leading to a potential
influx of monies into suspicious schemes, as the hands of those
being asked to make transfers are increasingly tied by the
inflexibility of the law."
However, Penny Cogher, pensions partner at law firm Irwin
Mitchell, said there were many self-administered schemes in the
sector and the ruling would "result in a sigh of relief from
this part of the pensions industry as unpicking such schemes
would have caused a huge headache".
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Greg Mahlich)