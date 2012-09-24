* 2013/14 levy set at 630 mln stg
* Warns of heightened risk, future increases
By Anjuli Davies
LONDON, Sept 25 The British agency that pays the
pensions of companies that go bankrupt will freeze the amount it
charges firms annually for protection next year, it said on
Tuesday, in a bid to alleviate the pain facing corporate
Britain.
In the face of mounting pressure from businesses struggling
in an environment of persistent economic weakness, the Pension
Protection Fund (PPF) maintained its annual estimate for its
safety net at 630 million pounds ($1 billion) for 2013/14, the
same as the previous year.
But PPF Chief Executive Alan Rubenstein warned that the
funding situation of pension schemes had deteriorated
significantly in the past 18 months, reflected in the number of
claims made to the agency, that could make future increases
inevitable.
"We remain concerned about economic conditions," Rubenstein
told Reuters in a telephone interview. "We sit here having taken
action to help pension funds, but if we do see current
heightened risk conditions persist, it will inevitably lead to
increases in the future."
"If you want a lifeboat that is to set sail, it has to be
properly funded," said Rubenstein.
The PPF was launched in 2005 to take over the assets and
liabilities of any UK-based defined benefit pension scheme if an
employer goes bust. It currently has around 12 billion pounds of
assets under management which it expects to rise to 17 billion
by 2015.
