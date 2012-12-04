LONDON Dec 4 The British government could
change the amount workers can pay tax free into their pension as
it looks for ways to rein in the public deficit, the country's
pension minister said on Tuesday.
Steve Webb declined to confirm rumours, however, that
finance minister George Osborne would announce changes to
pension tax on Wednesday in his Autumn statement, which will
outline the government's plans for the economy.
The UK government cut the amount workers can pay tax-free
into their pension from 255,000 pounds ($410,500) to 50,000
pounds in April 2011, and some press reports have suggested this
will be cut back further to around 30,000 pounds.
"It's understandable why the government would look at this
space," Webb told delegates at a meeting of the National
Association of Pension Funds (NAPF).
"Constant chopping and changing isn't helpful, but we do
live in extraordinary times," he said, referring to the massive
deficit that Osborne is tasked with reducing.
Webb estimated the Department for Work and Pensions takes
"something like 12 million pounds" a year from the incomes of
low earning Britons and "wholly focusing on the people at the
bottom of the pile rather than people at the top of the pile is
difficult to keep doing", he said.
The NAPF said on Saturday a further cut in the tax-free
allowance would undermine public confidence in saving for
retirement.