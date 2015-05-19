LONDON May 19 Trustees of the 17 billion pound
($26.4 billion) National Grid UK Pension Scheme said on Tuesday
they would outsource the management of the scheme's assets
through a sale of its Aerion Fund Management arm.
As well as selling Aerion, which manages around 75 percent
of the scheme's assets, the trustees said in a statement they
would create a small executive team to help manage the assets,
monitor liabilities and investment risk.
The trustees of the defined benefit pension scheme, which is
closed to new members, said Fenchurch would advise on the
transition.
($1 = 0.6436 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Nishant Kumar)