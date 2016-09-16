LONDON, Sept 16 Savers should be wary of the
cost of using housing or equity release mortgages to bump up
their retirement income, the head of Britain's financial
services watchdog said on Friday.
UK house prices have risen sharply in the past few years, as
low interest rates have cut the cost of mortgages, increasing
the appeal of housing as an asset for funding retirement plans.
Low interest rates have also put pressure on savings and
annuity rates, encouraging the over-55s to take advantage of new
pensions freedoms to withdraw their pension pots and invest them
elsewhere.
But buying more houses was not a good way to boost
retirement savings, Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the
Financial Conduct Authority and a former deputy governor of the
Bank of England (BoE), said in the text of a speech delivered to
a pensions conference in Gleneagles, Scotland.
"Given the scale of uncertainty over long-run real returns
on assets, I would not favour over-weighing to any one asset
class," Bailey said, adding the BoE's Financial Policy
Committee, of which he is a member, had been concerned about
"increasing levels of household indebtedness".
An alternative is a so-called equity release mortgage, which
enables householders to take out cash against the value of their
home, which would be repaid after they die or move into
long-term care.
"The approach has an appeal," Bailey said, but added the
structure of equity release mortgages was complicated and could
be expensive, saying economic uncertainty made it difficult "to
write long-term financial contracts which embed assumptions on
future returns".
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Mark Potter)