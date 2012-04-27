By Anjuli Davies
| LONDON, April 27
LONDON, April 27 Pension funds in the UK will be
given no special treatment to alleviate the impact on their
coffers from repeated rounds of central bank easing that have
left employers struggling to plug rising deficits in workplace
schemes.
The Pensions Regulator, which oversees pension schemes
offered by UK employers, acknowledged that weak economic growth
and quantitative easing measures have lowered returns from UK
government bonds, a staple investment for pensions funds.
But it rejected calls to make allowances for the change in
its first annual statement on funding conditions published on
Friday.
"The regulator does not believe this is a prudent approach
as it seeks to second guess future market conditions," it said
in a statement.
The UK economy slid into a double dip recession this week
fuelling predictions that another wave of central bank easing
could be on the horizon.
The cost to Britain's pension industry of the Bank of
England's 325 billion pounds of quantitative easing (QE) to date
could total 270 billion pounds, as yields on gilts, used to
calculate liabilities, have plummeted making it more expensive
to pay for future liabilities, the National Association of
Pension Funds (NAPF) estimates.
"While the Pensions Regulator acknowledges this side effect
of QE in its first annual statement, its advice to trustees
fails to deal with the problem," said Neil Carberry, Director of
Employment & Skills policy at the Confederation of British
Industry (CBI), which represents 240,000 businesses in the UK.
"We need to take more account of the effects of QE when
making the calculation."
The scale of the shortfall will likely be crystallised when
around one third of the UK's 6,500 final salary schemes report
their triennial valuations this year.
Companies are required to fund any dramatic shortfalls,
which can be an immediate hit on cash flow, diverting money from
shareholder dividends, stock buybacks and capital investments.
The regulator, however, says that most schemes should be
able to meet their pension promises with either no change or
only small changes, with struggling employers, which could total
around 300, given greater breathing space to plug funding holes.
PLUGGING THE HOLE
UK companies would have needed to inject 470 billion pounds
into pension schemes as of March 31 2011, to match their
liabilities, the latest edition of the Purple Book, an annual
publication of the Pension Protection Fund (PPF) and the
Pensions Regulator estimates.
"Whilst the Regulator is optimistic that the majority of
pension schemes will not need to make significant increases in
their contributions, it will need to stand ready to adjust its
expectations if the real experience of pension schemes turns out
to be far worse," said Joanne Segars, CEO of the NAPF.
The NAPF, which represents 1,200 pension schemes in the UK,
with 15 million members and assets of around 800 billion pounds,
has been calling on both the Bank of England and the Pensions
Regulator to address concerns over the side effects of QE.
A government report published last week recommended a full
assessment of the impact of QE on pensions and whether any
measures to mitigate its effects might be appropriate.
Ros Altmann, Director-General of Saga said that the
Regulator's reluctance to appear more lenient was understandable
but the temporary nature of the effects of QE should have been
highlighted so that companies do not feel pressured to divert
resources to plug transitory deficits.
"It would be tragic if companies are forced into insolvency
by these inflated deficits, when part of the problem is an
attempt by policy makers to improve the economy," she said.