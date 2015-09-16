* More Britons tapping into pension cash
* Government, watchdog, happy with pension reform so far
* FCA to review how consumers given advice on pensions
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Sept 16 More than 200,000 Britons have
opted to access their pension cash following the introduction of
rules this year which gave them greater freedom over how they
spend it.
Since April, Britons aged over 55 have been allowed to cash
in their retirement fund after a requirement to buy an annuity,
giving an annual revenue stream, was scrapped.
The shake-up has not lead to the spike in the number of
fraud cases that critics had feared but financial advice given
to consumers will be reviewed, regulators and government
officials said on Wednesday.
A total of 204,581 people accessed their pensions between
April and June, compared with 95,000 during the same period in
2014, according to figures from the Financial Conduct Authority
(FCA).
The watchdog said most were taking cash, as opposed to
transfering it to another investment, sending sales of annuities
tumbling to just 12,400 over the same period, far below the
90,000 in the same period last year.
"Our data shows that take-up of the pension freedoms is
high," the FCA study said.
British life insurer companies have been forced to look for
new sources of business after the reforms this year.
Data from the Association of British Insurers showed almost
2.5 billion pounds in payments have been made to savers in the
April-June period.
Members of parliament's work and pensions committee grilled
the government and regulators about the reform on Wednesday,
asking if consumers were being "ripped off" by criminals
targetting a potential four million people who have access to
pots containing thousands of pounds each.
"We are seeing activity in this area, but I don't think it's
causing more people to come in as potential fraudsters," FCA
director of strategy, Christopher Woolard, told lawmakers.
Some 160 cases of possible pensions fraud are being
considered for enforcement action, only four of which were
directly linked to the pensions reform, Woolard said.
The government set up a Pension Wise website to tell the
public about options and warn about scams. A fake version of the
site has already been taken down.
Britain's financial services minister Harriett Baldwin said
her husband had been on the Pension Wise site to test it and he
found it should be made easier to arrange face-to-face
interviews.
The FCA will consult next year on whether new rules are
needed on advice, especially to those with pension pots of under
30,000 pounds. Advice must be taken before tapping a pot above
that amount.
The watchdog is also looking at fees, "robo" or automated
advice, and commission sales on annuities, Woolard said.
Financial advisors have come under fire after a string of
mis-selling scandals, but FCA officials and Baldwin told
lawmakers they were happy with the advice being given so far on
cashing in pensions.
(Additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Keith Weir)