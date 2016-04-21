BRIEF-Temasek holdings (private) ltd takes share stake in Snap Inc, Senseonics Holdings
* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd takes share stake of 300,000 shares in Snap Inc - sec filing
LONDON, April 21 Britain's finance ministry published a draft law on Thursday that would allow people from April 2017 to sell their pension annuity on a new secondary market.
The move is part of a broader reform giving people more choice in how they pay for their retirement.
The intention to create a secondary market has already been announced, and Britain's tax authorities expect 300,000 people will choose to take up the option of selling their annuity.
Separately Britain's Financial Conduct Authority issued a public consultation on three sets of new rules on buying annuities, buying back annuity incomes, and on acting as a market intermediary.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)
* For 3QFY2017, group recorded a revenue of RMB40.4 million, an increase of RMB30.0 million