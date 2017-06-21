LONDON, June 21 Britain's markets watchdog has
proposed stricter rules on advice to customers who want to cash
in their defined benefit pension plans.
The UK government introduced "pension freedoms" in 2015,
allowing people to cash in their pension pots, or transfer the
money into alternative investments.
The Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday the
proposed changes include requiring transfer advice to be
provided as a personal recommendation, and replacing the current
transfer value analysis with a comparison to show the value of
the benefits being given up.
"Our new approach should better equip advisers to give the
right advice so that consumers make well-informed decisions,"
FCA executive director of strategy and competition, Christopher
Woolard, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)