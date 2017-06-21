* New rules make advisers personally responsible for advice
* FCA says sticking with defined benefit scheme is best
By Huw Jones and Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, June 21 Britain's markets watchdog has
proposed stricter rules for people who advise customers who want
to switch from a defined benefit pension plan to a scheme that
relies on investment performance.
The Financial Conduct Authority said it was intervening
after seeing cases of poor advice.
The British government introduced "pension freedoms" in
2015, allowing people to cash in pension pots built up from
investments made via defined contribution schemes. Previously,
they had to use the pots to buy an annuity, which pays a fixed
income for life.
These rules also allow people to transfer money from defined
benefit, or final salary schemes, which also pay a fixed income
for life, into alternative investments such as defined
contribution pensions.
The transfer values of defined benefit pensions - considered
as "gold plated" pensions - have risen to historically high
levels, making it potentially attractive to take the money and
invest it in a different scheme.
The FCA said on Wednesday the proposed changes included a
clarification that the onus is on the adviser to prove that a
transfer is in the client's best interests. They also replace
the current transfer value analysis with a comparison that would
show the value of the benefits being given up.
"This does not represent a softening of our approach, but
makes it clear that is essential for an adviser to demonstrate
that an individual will benefit from giving up a valuable
pension."
Most consumers will be best advised to keep their defined
benefit pension, the FCA said.
"Our new approach should better equip advisers to give the
right advice so that consumers make well-informed decisions,"
FCA executive director of strategy and competition, Christopher
Woolard, said in a statement.
The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association said almost 11
million people belong to a private sector defined benefit
scheme, and nearly all those schemes have received a transfer
request in the last six months.
The FCA said it also wanted to hear views on whether there
should be specific qualification and experience requirements for
a pension transfer specialist.
People must take financial advice if they want to transfer
benefits worth more than 30,000 pounds, a step taken after a
string of pension mis-selling scandals in the 1980s and 1990s.
The watchdog will publish its new rules by early 2018.
(Reporting by Huw Jones and Carolyn Cohn. Editing by Jane
Merriman)