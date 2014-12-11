LONDON Dec 11 Insurance companies will have to
follow stricter rules on how they sell annuity pensions to
ensure people are getting the best deal for their retirement
income, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday.
The FCA was publishing findings from its study into the
retirement income market after announcing in February that
Britain's annuity pensions market is disorderly with insurers
maximising profits and failing to give customers the best deal.
A pot of money saved over a working life is used to buy an
annuity which pays out a regular pension until death.
The FCA said its study confirmed that competition is not
working as well as it could for consumers, with many continuing
to miss out on higher income by not shopping around.
Following its study, the FCA has made several
recommendations, including requiring insurers to make it clear
to customers how their quote compares with those from rivals.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Susan thomas)